Queens man hit dozens of weapon charges after shooting suspect who allegedly tried to rob him

Charles Foehner is facing weapons charges after fatally shooting a man to death after the assailant lunged at him with a sharp in Kew Gardens, Queens.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man from Queens who shot and killed a suspect who was trying to rob him has been charged with 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The 65-year-old alleged gunman, Charles Foehner, was walking to a parking garage when the robbery suspect demanded money.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that the robbery suspect was not armed when he was killed.

Foehner said nothing to reporters as he was led from the 102nd Precinct in handcuffs late Thursday afternoon after Queens prosecutors filed weapons charges including, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police then confirmed later in the evening that Foehner was charged with 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators say Foehner claims he shot a would-be mugger to death after the assailant lunged at him with a sharp object at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

It happened in a driveway outside Foehner's apartment building where a surveillance camera captured the confrontation.

The video shows Foehner backing down the driveway as the assailant closed in on him. Foehner draws his gun, and the assailant keeps on coming. The shots were fired from a distance of about eight feet.

He remained on the scene and called 911. He was charged Thursday afternoon after more than 24 hours in police custody

Foehner lives in a building in the Kew Gardens section of Quen with his wife. His neighbors have expressed support for him.

Angel Rodriguez lives just down the hall.

"Very friendly, respectful. I've never seen anything from him that would indicate malice," Rodriguez said. "So, my interactions with him have always been pleasant. Nice guy. Family guy."

