LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating, after a man was shot outside a strip club in Queens.The victim was shot in the shoulder while in a vehicle on 27th Street in Long Island City.It happened outside the Sugardaddy's Gentlemen's Club just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.There have been no arrests.----------