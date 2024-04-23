WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 teenagers stabbed in Astoria Heights, Queens; group of males flee on mopeds: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 12:43AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ASTORIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two teenagers were stabbed in Queens Monday night.

Authorities say the attack happened around 6:45 p.m. at 21st Avenue and 75th Street in Astoria Heights.

They say an 18-year-old was stabbed one time in the back, and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the right leg.

They were both taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

A group of males fled on mopeds in an unknown direction.

So far no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW