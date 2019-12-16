Queens subway slashing: New video of suspect

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows the suspect accused of slashing a man who bumped into him at a Queens subway station.

Video released early Monday shows the man police want to find.

The violence broke out on November 14th during the morning commute at the MTA's Union Turnpike/Kew Gardens subway station.

The 19-year-old victim apparently bumped into the man who pulled out a knife and slashed him across the arm and hand.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

