Smoking firework found outside Jewish synagogue in Queens: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate smoking firework found outside Jewish synagogue

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an "incendiary device" went off outside a Jewish synagogue in Queens, according to officials.

Police say a firework was placed in a box and began to smoke.



It was left in the street on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.

People in the neighborhood were told to keep far away from the scene.


Police also said to expect traffic delays and road closures.



No injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenskew gardensnew york cityexplosionsynagoguesuspicious packagefireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison
WATCH: George Floyd's daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing
Derek Chauvin's mother calls son 'honorable' before sentencing
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
New law claims 94-year-old Long Island woman is, in fact, alive
Trump's company could face criminal charges in NYC
Show More
Muslim student speaks out after she was harassed at graduation
New Jersey family recounts surviving Florida condo collapse
AccuWeather: Heat and humidity are making a comeback
Turtles rescued after trekking to JFK Airport in NYC
5 people shot, including 3 teens, outside party in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News