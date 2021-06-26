Smoking firework found outside Jewish synagogue in Queens: Police

Police say a firework was placed in a box and began to smoke.
Please avoid the area of Lefferts Blvd & Metropolitan Avenue due to an active police investigation regarding a report of a incendiary device that went off. There is no need for public alarm. NYPD will update the public in the near future.— NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) June 26, 2021
It was left in the street on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.
People in the neighborhood were told to keep far away from the scene.
Police also said to expect traffic delays and road closures.
.@NYPDnews Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near Lefferts Boulevard & Metropolitan Avenue, Queens. Avoid the area.— NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 26, 2021
No injuries were reported.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip