Smoking firework found outside Jewish synagogue in Queens: Police

Please avoid the area of Lefferts Blvd & Metropolitan Avenue due to an active police investigation regarding a report of a incendiary device that went off. There is no need for public alarm. NYPD will update the public in the near future. — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) June 26, 2021

.@NYPDnews Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, & emergency personnel near Lefferts Boulevard & Metropolitan Avenue, Queens. Avoid the area. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 26, 2021

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an "incendiary device" went off outside a Jewish synagogue in Queens, according to officials.Police say a firework was placed in a box and began to smoke.It was left in the street on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.People in the neighborhood were told to keep far away from the scene.Police also said to expect traffic delays and road closures.No injuries were reported.----------