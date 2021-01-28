Water main break floods homes, cars in Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A water main break is flooding cars and homes in Queens.

The main broke just after 4 a.m. Thursday on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.

The break flooded a 2-block long section of the boulevard, from 41st Avenue to 43rd Avenue, with water and sewage.

One vehicle driving on Vernon Boulevard stopped in the water, and the driver had to be helped by firefighters.

Residents of the nearby Queensbridge Houses said they are waking up with no water.

Eyewitness News is told DEP crews are on site and are in the process of shutting off the water to the area.

Vernon Boulevard was shut down in both directions approaching the scene.

Q102 and Q103 buses were being detoured.

The MTA said stops on Vernon Boulevard between 40th Avenue and Queens Plaza North will not be made.

Stops will be made along 21st Street as requested.

