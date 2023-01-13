Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her Maspeth, Queens, home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.

He couldn't get in, so he called police, who forced their way into the 56th Drive apartment and found Alexa Ruiz in her first-floor bedroom.

She was later determined to have been shot in the back of the head.

No arrests have been made, but there are no signs of forced entry and this is tracking to be someone she knew.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

