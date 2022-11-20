WWII veteran buried in Queens nearly 20 years after death

QUEENS (WABC) -- A World War II veteran is back home nearly 80 years after his death.

Services for John Heffernan were held on Saturday afternoon.

Heffernan was a U.S. Army Air Corps Lieutenant and Navigator. His bomber was shot down by Japanese forces in 1944, He was only 24 years old.

Now, Heffernan's remains were put in his final resting spot in Queens - next to his mother's grave.

