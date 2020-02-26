Questions remain after Long Island officers shoot carjacking suspect in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- The investigation continues Wednesday into a deadly police-involved shooting in Queens during which Nassau County undercover officers killed a suspected carjacker.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while children were headed home from school, but it remains unclear why the officers pulled over a car outside their jurisdiction or opened fire.

The shooting came at the end of a police pursuit that started with a traffic stop in Cambria Heights, where the fleeing suspect crashed into a building.

Authorities say the Nassau County officers were pursuing the suspect when he crashed into a beauty salon at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was then shot by police. It is unclear if he was armed.

Resident Yvette Agosto said she had never seen anything like it before.

"Scary for me, knowing I have a 9-year-old and thinking the neighborhood should be safe," she said.

The NYPD was processing the crime scene into the early morning hours Wednesday since the incident happened in the city.

The shooting will be investigated by Nassau County detectives.

