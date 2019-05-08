R. Kelly pays $62K in back child support owed to ex-wife Drea Kelly, avoiding possible jail time

EMBED <>More Videos

Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly avoided possible jail time after paying over $62,000 in back child support owed to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

CHICAGO -- Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly avoided possible jail time Wednesday after paying over $62,000 in back child support owed to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

"It's a victory for my children. I'm a mother who stands in the gap for my children. He has a fiduciary responsibility to take care of his children and i will fight for my children until the end," Drea Kelly said.

RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



The payment covered what he owed for March, April and May. He's currently supposed to pay $20,000 a month and may be the hook to cover another year of his 21-year-old daughter's college tuition. Drea Kelly's publicist Remy Reveyoso said the performer hasn't spoken to his children in three years.

"According to the children and Drea, he has in fact changed his number and they don't have the number," Reveyoso said.

Wednesday's hearing was the first one in the divorce held in public since a judge ruled in favor of Drea Kelly and attorneys for the media to unseal the case, which had been sealed since 2013.

Verbatim: "He doesn't take his responsibilities seriously, he doesn't comply with the obligations to his children. It's going to get filed and people will know," said Alison Motta, Drea Kelly's attorney.

In March, Kelly was locked up for contempt of court for failing to pay roughly $160,000 in back child support. He still owes another $32,000 in interest and fees.

RELATED: R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail Saturday and gives brief statement to the media.



Attorneys for the singer said he's not a deadbeat dad.

"All he wants to do is do right by his kids. So, we're done with Robert Kelly being slandered," said Lisa Damico, R. Kelly's attorney.

R. Kelly did have a small victory on Wednesday when a judge threw out a default judgement in a sexual abuse filed lawsuit against him that he initially lost because he didn't show up to court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoischicagoloopsexconcertcelebrityentertainmentmusicu.s. & worldchild sex assaultchild support
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
'Surviving R Kelly' follow-up coming to Lifetime on May 4
R. Kelly's attorney appears in court
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in FL murder arrested in NYC, claims to be serial killer
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
Gay couple wants slur at LI restaurant to be teachable moment
Man charged crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC bust
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Show More
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Community mourns Newark Astros pitcher killed in shooting
6 family members, including 4 children, killed in NYC fire
Window washer survives 3-story fall from NYC scaffolding
Mom sues Etsy claiming teething necklace strangled child
More TOP STORIES News