Jim Dolan has the latest from the demonstration.

Rabbis, faith leaders in Manhattan call for ceasefire, unity on 1st night of Hanukkah

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The first night of Hanukkah also marked the two-month anniversary since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and while much of the conflict has resulted in division, rabbis and faith leaders across New York City hoped to represent unity.

At Temple Emanuel on the East Side Thursday night, Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders came together to light the first candle of Hanukkah and celebrate an interfaith brotherhood.

In a time of tense and deadly conflict, they stressed common purpose on this Jewish holiday.

In Columbus Circle, hundreds gathered with an altogether different menorah, one with the message and prayer of a ceasefire in its heart.

Rabbi's for Ceasefire and other Jewish faith groups, implored both sides in Gaza to stop the killing.

Many feel like their calls for peace make them outcasts in the Jewish community, but they have found comfort in what they believe is a just cause.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the city of Paterson, which has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the U.S. and once had a Jewish population over 18,000, the menorah lighting had a special meaning for a community with so much diversity.

Anthony Johnson is live in Paterson with more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.