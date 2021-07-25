Pets & Animals

Video shows Rockland County police officer rescue raccoon with head stuck in can

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police officer rescues raccoon with head stuck in can

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A Rockland County police officer made an unusual rescue Saturday, that he won't forget.

Video captured a Ramapo police officer saving a raccoon who got its head stuck in a can.

ALSO READ | Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
EMBED More News Videos

Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.



The police department posted the cell phone video on their Facebook page.


They say Detective Fitzgerald and Sgt. Lee were on bike patrol on Saturday when they spotted the raccoon in distress.

They had to chase the animal a few minutes before they finally caught it and freed it from the can.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrockland countyramaporaccoonsanimal rescueanimalspolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
AccuWeather: More humid & spotty t-storms
3 people rescued off Suffolk County after hours in the water
Official: 1960s civil rights activist Bob Moses has died
Cleanup continues after oil spill in New York harbor
Show More
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by California appeals court
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed mother, daughter
Russians top Simone Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Grieving the loss of a pet? There's a support hotline to help
More TOP STORIES News