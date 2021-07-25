Video shows Rockland County police officer rescue raccoon with head stuck in can

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10882599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- A Rockland County police officer made an unusual rescue Saturday, that he won't forget.Video captured a Ramapo police officer saving a raccoon who got its head stuck in a can.The police department posted the cell phone video on their Facebook page.They say Detective Fitzgerald and Sgt. Lee were on bike patrol on Saturday when they spotted the raccoon in distress.They had to chase the animal a few minutes before they finally caught it and freed it from the can.----------