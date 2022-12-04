Startling video shows mom rescuing 5-year-old attacked by raccoon

Rylee MacNamara's mother heard the screams of terror and raced to the rescue. They didn't know if the raccoon was rabid - but it was aggressive.

Startling surveillance video shows a raccoon attacking a 5-year-old girl in Connecticut.

The chaotic scene unfolded Friday morning in Ashford - just east of Hartford.

"I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and it tried to attack me," said Rylee.

Rylee's mom was swinging the animal around and warning neighbors to keep their distance. Then, using all her might, she flung the critter into her front yard.

"It didn't want to go off my leg," said Rylee.

"I thought maybe she slammed her finger in the door. I definitely wasn't expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg," said her mother.

Rylee has a bite mark on her leg and her mom has scratches on her arm. Both are now getting rabies shots, but the encounter is one they won't soon forget.

