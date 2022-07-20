2 families file suit against Mamaroneck neighbor accused of countless acts of racial bigotry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12060369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- Two families in Westchester County are filing a lawsuit claiming they've endured years of verbal abuse and racist rants from their neighbor.A racist rant was caught on camera, which according to a federal lawsuit is just one of the countless acts of bigotry directed at two Latino families in Mamaroneck.Brian Cohen represents the families who live on Staub Court which is a narrow street with only one way in and out.According to the suit, Michael Dunaway and his elderly parents spewed racist epithets against their neighbors on an almost daily basis since moving in to the neighborhood in 2017.The harassment included chants of white supremacy and threats of violence.The alleged incidents included acts such as stalking and videotaping, constant piling of garbage on the families' property, and even pouring urine on top of the debris. At times Dunaway allegedly blocked his neighbor's cars from leaving the street.Complicating matters, Cohen said that Maria Louise Dunaway worked as the court clerk for the village of Mamaroneck Justice Court for 26 years, which left the families, "feeling hopeless."The mayor of Mamaroneck told Eyewitness News that he believes the police department responded appropriately when called, pointing out that Dunaway has been arrested more than 30 times over the last four years, including just last week. He was charged with criminal contempt and harassment.Maria Dunaway died last week at the age of 75.Dunaway is due back in court Monday while the civil suit against him and his father proceeds.----------