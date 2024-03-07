New Jersey Transit rail service into and out of Penn Station New York resumes

Service is suspended due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck.

Service is suspended due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck.

Service is suspended due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck.

Service is suspended due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed after it was suspended due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.

New Jersey Transit service was suspended Wednesday afternoon while Amtrak reported delays.

Just before 12:30 p.m., New Jersey Transit said maintenance work concluded and trains would begin moving shorly.

NJ TRANSIT Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Rail tickets and passes were cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.