Rally held calling on board to block parole for John Lennon's killer

Mark David Chapman is scheduled to go before New York's parole board next week, in what will be his 10th attempt to win release

The man who killed John Lennon is up for parole again.

63-year-old Mark David Chapman is scheduled to go before New York state's Parole Board next week, in what will be his 10th attempt to win release.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis held a rally with Beatles fans Tuesday at Strawberry Fields in Central Park, calling on the Parole Board to block Chapman's attempt for freedom.

"Mark David Chapman robbed John Lennon's sons of their father, his wife of her husband and the world of a beautiful soul who touched the lives of millions," said Malliotakis.

Chapman, who's serving 20-years-to-life in an Upstate New York prison, shot and killed the former Beatle outside his Upper West Side apartment on December 8, 1980.

A decision is expected within two weeks of the parole hearing.

The state Board of Parole last denied parole to Chapman two years ago.

In that decision, the board noted that Chapman has since described the murder as "selfish and evil." It determined that Chapman should remain behind bars, in part because of the premeditated and "celebrity-seeking" nature of the crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

