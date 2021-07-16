Man charged with hate crime in Queens subway slashing

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A Bronx man is charged with a hate crime in a Queens slashing during which the suspect allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs.

It happened around 3 a.m. on July 6 in front of the subway station on 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing.

Authorities say 55-year-old Ramon Castro approached a 34-year-old man and yelled, "I hate Latinos and (homophobic slur) people" before slashing the victim on the left cheek with a sharp object.

ALSO READ | Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Simeon Pierrot, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and one time in the left forearm.


Castro then fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received both external and internal stitches to treat his facial wound.

Castro was later arrested and is charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment.

"I will not tolerate those who target others because of their ethnicity or who they love," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "We are better than that. Queens prides itself on being part of a city that holds accountable those who think they can divide us. Not here."

If convicted, Castro faces up to 15 years in prison.

ALSO READ | New video shows suspect who stole child's scooter in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Police say this is the man who stole a scooter from a 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityflushingqueensarrestbias crimehate crimeslashing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on NYC street
Aaron Judge among 6 Yankees to test positive for COVID-19
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn
'Downtown Karen' accused of harassment, luring dog into street
New video shows suspect who stole child's scooter in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Bringing the heat and more spotty storms
Tips to beat the heat amid rising summer temperatures
Show More
Devastating Europe flooding leaves at least 110 dead
Mount Vernon declares state of emergency over unpaid bills
COVID Updates: 1,000 new cases every hour in the US
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Times Square fender bender
Microsoft is bringing back Clippy
More TOP STORIES News