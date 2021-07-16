Man charged with hate crime in Queens subway slashing

It happened around 3 a.m. on July 6 in front of the subway station on 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing.
Authorities say 55-year-old Ramon Castro approached a 34-year-old man and yelled, "I hate Latinos and (homophobic slur) people" before slashing the victim on the left cheek with a sharp object.
Castro then fled the scene on foot, according to officials.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received both external and internal stitches to treat his facial wound.
Castro was later arrested and is charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment.
"I will not tolerate those who target others because of their ethnicity or who they love," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "We are better than that. Queens prides itself on being part of a city that holds accountable those who think they can divide us. Not here."
If convicted, Castro faces up to 15 years in prison.
