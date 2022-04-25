Sports

Nation's longest-running track series for young women back in NYC

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- The nation's longest-running track series for girls and young women is back in New York City.

It is the 47th anniversary of the Colgate Women's Games. The event, on Randall's Island has produced a remarkable 29 Olympians and trained hundreds of national champions.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the games - the top performers have the opportunity to earn college scholarships.

