Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie appearance sparks crowd craziness at Queens mall

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's appearance at Queens Center Mall turned into a "stampede" on Friday

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police were called to the Queens Center Mall Friday after a rap star's appearance led to an unruly crowd that some described as a stampede.

Witnesses say the rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, whose real name is Julius Dubose, stopped by the Puma store on the third floor, drawing a large crowd that apparently got out of hand.

Authorities say people were pushing, fighting, screaming and running.

It's unclear what sparked the chaos, and there were at least two people physically fighting. Video showed two people throwing punches.

The students congregating in the mall apparently only had a half day of school, and it appears there were large pockets of disruptions with a group of students ransacking another sneaker store.

Witnesses say some kids were yelling at each other, at security, and even police officers.

Officers were able to disperse the crowd. They say no one was hurt, and there was no public safety issue.

An investigation is underway as to how it all started and who is responsible.

