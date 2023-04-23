RBC Race for the Kids kicks off to raise funds for Memorial Sloan Kettering pediatric cancer program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of runners and walkers hit the starting line in Central Park to benefit youth charities.
The RBC Race for Kids started at 8 a.m. Sunday. The 4-mile race raises funds for the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
A 1-mile health walk for families followed the race. Children ages two to eleven were also able to race for a good cause.
Donations help benefit children with cancer and will fund immunotheraphy.
Last year, RBC partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering to pioneer the "RBC Initiative in Pediatric Immuno-Oncology".
Because of this, $1.6MM has been raised through the RBC Race for the Kids in New York, propelling new laboratory and clinical research for pediatric cancer.
