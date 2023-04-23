The 4-mile race raises funds for the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

RBC Race for the Kids kicks off to raise funds for Memorial Sloan Kettering pediatric cancer program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of runners and walkers hit the starting line in Central Park to benefit youth charities.

The RBC Race for Kids started at 8 a.m. Sunday. The 4-mile race raises funds for the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

A 1-mile health walk for families followed the race. Children ages two to eleven were also able to race for a good cause.

Donations help benefit children with cancer and will fund immunotheraphy.

Last year, RBC partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering to pioneer the "RBC Initiative in Pediatric Immuno-Oncology".

Because of this, $1.6MM has been raised through the RBC Race for the Kids in New York, propelling new laboratory and clinical research for pediatric cancer.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.