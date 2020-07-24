Jeffrey Epstein's former Manhattan mansion for sale for $88 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6327842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, faces charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

Jeffrey Epstein's former mansion in Manhattan was put up for sale with a list price of $88 million.The pre-war, single-family townhouse on East 71st St. on the Upper East Side has 40 rooms including 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.There was no mention of the disgraced financier on the Modlin Group's online listing."The mansion stands with provenance and commanding authority in a neighborhood steeped in new york's richest history," the listing said.Another home owned by Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida is also for sale.It's listed for $21,995,000.Money from the sale of the homes will go to Epstein's estate which recently started a compensation fund for claims from his alleged victims.Also this week, the private jet which carried Epstein across the Atlantic Ocean on his final flight to the U.S. last July was listed for sale by a private aircraft broker in Florida.This 2008 Gulfstream G550 was originally registered to an Epstein-affiliated company in 2013; and was most recently listed in the FAA registry as being owned by Plan D, LLC, a US Virgin Islands company of which Epstein was the sole shareholder.The sales brochure does not disclose the asking price.Epstein was arrested after flying in from Paris and stepping off the jet at Teterboro Airport on July 6, 2019.Epstein killed himself in jail last August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.On Thursday, the judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, refused to ban prosecutors or lawyers for alleged victims from commenting publicly.Maxwell is in a Brooklyn federal jail, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges that she procured teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.