real estate

Price drops for San Francisco's 'Full House' home

SAN FRANCISCO -- The "Full House" house owner is cutting the asking price.

RELATED: 'Full House' in San Francisco to go back on the market

The tourist hot spot on Broderick Street in San Francisco went onto the market in May with an asking price of about $6 million.

It now has a $250,000 price cut and is being listed for about $5.7 million.

The creator of the TV show "Full House" bought the home in 2016 for $4 million.

VIDEO: Inside of iconic SF 'Full House' home looks nothing like show

He planned to renovate the interior to look like the set of the sitcom, but he couldn't get the permits to do it after neighbors complained.

They worried the remodeled house would draw even more tourists.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateentertainmenttelevisionhousinghousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Inside of iconic SF 'Full House' home looks nothing like show
'Full House' creator buys iconic SF home
REAL ESTATE
'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights
Best places in US to raise a family revealed in new report
Small town of Story, Indiana up for sale
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Show More
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
NJ man brutally assaulted, robbed of $10K in apartment building
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
More TOP STORIES News