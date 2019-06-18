Realistic-looking doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A realistic-looking baby doll was found in some tall grass in Queens, spurring a police investigation.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside.

Once the Medical Examiner arrived on the scene they determined that it was indeed a doll and not a baby.

It is not known who the doll belonged to or how it ended up there.

The police are no longer investigating this incident.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baysidequeensnew york citychild deathhuman remains foundbaby deathdead bodybody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on subway
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Powerful quake jolts northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day
Trial begins for suspect in fatal Bronx school stabbing
Show More
NY lawmakers OK driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Fire burns through Coney Island apartment
Nik Wallenda installs highwire in Times Square
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
DR officials ID man believed to have paid Ortiz hitmen
More TOP STORIES News