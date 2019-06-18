Realistic-looking doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A realistic-looking baby doll was found in some tall grass in Queens, spurring a police investigation.It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside.Once the Medical Examiner arrived on the scene they determined that it was indeed a doll and not a baby.It is not known who the doll belonged to or how it ended up there.The police are no longer investigating this incident.----------