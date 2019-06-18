BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A realistic-looking baby doll was found in some tall grass in Queens, spurring a police investigation.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside.
Once the Medical Examiner arrived on the scene they determined that it was indeed a doll and not a baby.
It is not known who the doll belonged to or how it ended up there.
The police are no longer investigating this incident.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Realistic-looking doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More