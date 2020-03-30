Vodka sauce sold at Whole Foods being voluntarily recalled

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market Vodka Sauce because it may contain traces of milk.The product has a lot code of 20057.The FDA says that those who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction.The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island on or after March 2, 2020.The product was located in refrigerated aisles in a 16 oz plastic tub and the incorrectly labeled items will have the following UPC code: 853594006084