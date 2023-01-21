4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs

Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In NJ, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing.

TRI-STATE (WABC) -- Your favorite movie theater could be shutting down for good.

Regal Cinemas, the second largest theater chain in the country, has announced that it is closing 39 theaters.

Its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just four months ago.

The company says closing these theaters will save them $22 million a year.

The closures will start on February 15. Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County.

In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.

