Registered sex offender arrested in NJ on child pornography charges

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A registered sex offender is back behind bars in New Jersey after he allegedly tried to get a young girl in Oklahoma to send him explicit photos.34-year-old Samuel Schwinger of Lakewood is facing child pornography charges.Authorities say he posed as a young girl online, and asked a child to send him explicit images of herself.The girl's parents reported the incident to the sheriff's department, which located the phone number of the person who had called and found that the phone number belonged to Schwinger. A search warrant was executed at his home Friday night.Schwinger was already serving 10 years probation for a sexual assault in New York state.He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.