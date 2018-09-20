RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Archbishop of New York appoints retired judge to review sex abuse cases

Catholic board says only laity can properly investigate clergy sex abuse.as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11on August 28, 2018.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones as an independent reviewer of sexual abuse cases Thursday.

Most recently, Jones reviewed documents in the Michael Cohen case.

Cardinal Dolan, in an on-camera news conference, concedes the "summer of hell" that laid bare the scope of abuse and the inaction of bishops across the country left the flock "bewildered, frustrated and angry."

Related: Brooklyn Diocese to pay $27.5M to settle 4 claims of sex abuse

Dolan asked Jones to study the archdiocese and how it deals with accusations of abuse. She has been promised complete access to records, personnel and to Dolan himself.

The announcement follows Wednesday's announcement by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops to establish a hotline, monitored by a third party, to field complaints of abuse of minors and harassment of adults.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has already set up a clergy abuse hotline and online complaint form for the state for victims and anyone with information.

Victims and anyone with information about abuse can call the hotline at 1-800-771-7755 or file a complaint online at ag.ny.gov/ClergyAbuse. An investigator will review all allegations, and the attorney general and law enforcement partners will seek to protect the identity of victims and witnesses.

