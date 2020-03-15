Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Masses canceled in Brooklyn, Queens after positive case at church

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- All masses have been canceled in Brooklyn and Queens until further notice after a positive case of coronavirus at a church in Queens.

The Diocese of Brooklyn learned of the case within the parish community at Incarnation Roman Catholic Church, located in the Queens Village section of Queens.

The individual attended the noon mass last Sunday on March 8.

The Incarnation Church is closed and undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization with approved disinfectants, following guidelines issued by the CDC.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has canceled all masses until further notice, however, churches will be open for private prayer.

