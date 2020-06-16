coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Revamped LIRR app tells riders which train cars are crowded

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road rolled out a new LIRR TrainTime app, which provides riders with real-time information on train capacity to aid with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

LIRR President Phil Eng and Chief Innovation Officer Will Fischer demonstrated the app's features at Jamaica LIRR Station Tuesday.

Eng and Fisher say the app provides real-time information so riders can adhere to social distancing rules and feel more comfortable while commuting.

Riders waiting at train stations can get real-time information on which train cars are full and which ones are less crowded, with the app leading the rider towards the less crowded car.

A color coded system provides details on capacity:
--
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyappcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandsocial distancinglirrhealth carelong island railroad
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ begins Stage 2
Hamptons supervisors challenge Gov. Cuomo on violations claims
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side
'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD says
Nathan's hot dog eating contest will be held, but without crowd
Show More
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
US Open tennis tournament set for August in NY without fans
Man arrested in 2 attempted rapes on NYC subway
NASCAR driver races in 'Back the Blue' car
Man shot at Bronx subway station, police search for gunman
More TOP STORIES News