Reports of possible explosion after electrical fire on Upper West Side, FDNY responding

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There are reports of a possible explosion after an electrical fire on the Upper West Side.

The fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m. at Equinox 2465 Broadway between 91st and 92nd Streets.

Two buildings, 2463 Broadway and 2473-75 Broadway were also affected, and have been evacuated due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide. Broadway is shut down between 91st and 93rd Streets.

CeFaan Kim was on the scene:



Many people in the area report hearing a loud explosion noise after 6 p.m. Sunday. There are also reports of smoking manholes.

Con Edison crews have responded to the scene to try to figure out what happened. They say they got a call around 4 p.m. from the FDNY about a small explosion in the basement of Equinox.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far.

