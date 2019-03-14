Reputed Gambino crime family member fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island

TODT HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- The reputed boss of the Gambino crime family was shot and killed steps from his front door on Staten Island in what is believed to be the first shooting death of a mob boss in New York in three decades.Francesco "Frankie Boy" Cali, who purportedly ran the family once led by John Gotti, was 53. Authorities say he was shot anywhere from six to 10 times in the torso around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hilltop Terrace near 4 Corners Road in the Todt Hill section.His wife and child were in the home at the time, which sources say is a highly unusual circumstance in the lore of organized crime -- which, in its heyday, followed certain rules that kept targets from getting whacked in front of their families.Police were looking for a blue vehicle possibly seen outside the home prior to the shooting and were investigating whether Cali had been run down before he was shot. Despite 911 calls and the position his body was located, it is not believed Cali was run over.He was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he later died.On Thursday morning, police were still searching for the gun used in the murder and a blue pickup truck.Eyewitness News obtained Cali's mugshot from 2008. Back then, he served 16 months for extortion, and in 2015, it is believed he took the reins of the notorious Gambino crime family."I'm terrified, I never thought that something like that would happen," neighbor Prashant Ranyal said. "My mind is overworking thinking about it. It's bizarre. This is such a lovely neighborhood, nice neighborhood."There were no arrests and no immediate word of any suspects.Family members told detectives Cali told them he was stepping outside because he had heard something that sounded like his car being hit. No one else in the house or on the block heard the noise, and police are also looking into whether he was signaled to go outside to meet someone.Detectives are seeking video surveillance for evidence of the blue pickup truck.Mob experts have been wary about possible conflicts erupting in the crime family, particularly after Gotti's brother Gene, a reputed captain, recently was released from prison. But they say all options remain on the table.They say the type of hit -- at his home, with no real attempt to hide what happened -- suggests that it was a message killing. The question for detectives is what type of message was being sent.In addition to human sources, police are now collecting cell and digital records to see if they can learn anything from them. They also need to find out if there's been any suggestion among their sources in recent weeks that a major hit was in the offing.This is the first time a reputed mob boss has been killed in New York City in more than 30 years.In 1985, Paul Castellano was assassinated outside Sparks Steakhouse in Midtown, paving the way for the rise of John Gotti.----------