Police officers pull woman to safety after she falls through icy lake in New Jersey: VIDEO

By Eyewitness News
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- New body camera footage shows police in New Jersey pull off a daring rescue on an icy lake.

Video shows Hopewell Township police officers tossing a rope out to a woman who fell through the ice at Rosedale Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman was about 25 feet from the shoreline when they arrived.

She was struggling to keep her head above water.

The woman was able to grab onto the rope, and officers along with several other emergency responders were able to pull her to shore.

She was treated on the scene for possible hypothermia and was later taken to Capital Health Hopewell Hospital in stable condition.


