Residents of Lower East Side apartment building left without heat, hot water for weeks

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents at an apartment building on the Lower East Side have been without heat and hot water for nearly two weeks.The manager of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Building dropped off space heaters on Tuesday, but when families plugged them in, the electricity went out.Residents say the water has been cold since Jan. 9 - almost two weeks. That's when the heat went out too."Horrible, it's just very bad, it's just something you would not want to experience," resident Francesca Piper said. "It's to a point where you have a mental breakdown, you can't function right."Most of the tenants in the building are deaf.Neighbors stood outside Tuesday night, signing with each other, to discuss how even mundane tasks like showering have become impossible."We're kind of getting used to it because it's been so long," resident Kayden Coy said.Officials with the NYC Department of Buildings said they were notified by the building that the work to fix the boiler is complete and the work will be inspected Wednesday.After inspection, the boiler can be turned back on.----------