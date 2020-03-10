Residents screamed for help from balconies in Norwood, Bronx fire

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames broke out in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.The fire appears to have started inside a trash compactor on the 15th floor of the Tracey Towers in Norwood around 3 a.m.Video from the scene showed residents screaming for help from balconies on lower floors.The fire sent smoke throughout the building.Fourteen people, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries.----------