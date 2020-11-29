Residents still awaiting compensation 1 year after nearly 100 homes flooded with raw sewage in Queens

Residents say they are still having a hard time getting compensated by the city.
A rally was held Saturday afternoon to voice their grievances with the city comptroller's office, alleging that it has been very difficult for them to file claims.
The residents want a city oversight hearing on the issue.
Eyewitness News reached out to the city comptroller's office for comment, but have not heard back.
