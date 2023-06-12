New Jersey opened its largest resiliency park in Hoboken to help the area combat flooding.

New resiliency park opens in effort to curb flooding in Hoboken, New Jersey

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy celebrated the grand opening of the state's largest resiliency park.

The 5-acre ResilienCity Park is located at 12th and Madison Streets in Hoboken.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, Senator Bob Menendez, and others joined the governor for the ribbon cutting on Monday.

The park can detain up to two million gallons of stormwater during heavy rain events to help mitigate the flooding in Northwest Hoboken.

"In a challenge as large and complex as climate change, we need to tackle it from every angle," Governor Murphy said. "That means reducing our emissions to prevent further warming of our planet, and making sure our state can withstand the worst impacts of a changing climate."

It also includes the city's third flood pumping station.

The park is the centerpiece of Hoboken's efforts to mitigate the effects of heavy flooding events that have plagued the area.

ResilienCity Park also features a new multi-purpose athletic field, a basketball court that doubles as a stormwater detention basin, playground, open lawn space, water spray area, and other open space amenities.

The project was made possible thanks to a $10 million grant from FEMA, low-interest financing through the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank through the U.S. EPA Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, as well as $1 million in grants from the Hudson County Open Space Trust Fund.

For more information on ResilienCity Park, formerly known as the Northwest Resiliency Park, you can visit www.hobokennj.gov/nwpark.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.