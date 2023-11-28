  • Watch Now
Reverse Manhattanhenge 2023: When and where to watch in NYC in November

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 2:17PM
How to get the best Manhattanhenge photos
AccuWeather has everything to know about Manhattanhenge, including how to capture the best photos.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been awhile since we've seen this: the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge.

You don't have to wait much longer, because Wednesday you can see a "reverse Manhattanhenge."

That's when the sunrise perfectly aligns with the city grid.

So when and where can you see this?

The reverse Manhattanhenge happens at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday.

If Wednesday doesn't work with your schedule, you can try to catch the next one on January 11.

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:

  • Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunrise. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.
  • Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:
    • Manhattan:
  • 57th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 14th Street
  • Tudor City Overpass
    • Queens:
  • Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City
  • Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready.
  • Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunrise or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
