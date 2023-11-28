Reverse Manhattanhenge 2023: When and where to watch in NYC in November
ByEyewitness News
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 2:17PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been awhile since we've seen this: the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge.
You don't have to wait much longer, because Wednesday you can see a "reverse Manhattanhenge."
That's when the sunrise perfectly aligns with the city grid.
So when and where can you see this?
The reverse Manhattanhenge happens at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday.
If Wednesday doesn't work with your schedule, you can try to catch the next one on January 11.
If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:
- Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunrise. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.
- Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:Manhattan:
- 57th Street
- 42nd Street
- 34th Street
- 23rd Street
- 14th Street
- Tudor City OverpassQueens:
- Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City
- Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready.
- Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunrise or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.
