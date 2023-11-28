AccuWeather has everything to know about Manhattanhenge, including how to capture the best photos.

Reverse Manhattanhenge 2023: When and where to watch in NYC in November

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been awhile since we've seen this: the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge.

You don't have to wait much longer, because Wednesday you can see a "reverse Manhattanhenge."

That's when the sunrise perfectly aligns with the city grid.

So when and where can you see this?

The reverse Manhattanhenge happens at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday.

If Wednesday doesn't work with your schedule, you can try to catch the next one on January 11.

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these tips from AccuWeather:

Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunrise. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.

Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunrise. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds. Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are:

Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets to witness the moment. They are: Manhattan: 57th Street

42nd Street

34th Street

23rd Street

14th Street

Tudor City Overpass

Queens: Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City

Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready.

If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready. Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunrise or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.

