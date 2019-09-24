Reward offered after innocent dad fatally shot at birthday party in Orange County

(Photo/Shutterstock)

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a shooting in Orange County that left an innocent man dead.

The shooting happened near Liberty and Clinton streets just after 11 on Saturday night.

Amed Roberto Alvarado-Baquedano, 35, was at a birthday party for a family member when he was struck in the neck.

The father of two did not survive.

Almighty Ward, 18, was shot in the hip and elbow but is expected to be OK.

Police believe Ward or someone else may have been the intended target.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131 / (845) 569-7509, ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

