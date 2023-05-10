  • Watch Now
1 dead after shooting in hospital in Richmond, Virginia; alleged shooter in custody

Police responded to a call that came in at about 12:04 a.m. about shots fired.

By ABCNews logo
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2:09PM
1 dead after shooting in hospital in Richmond, Virginia
ABCNews

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man is dead after being shot inside of a Richmond, Virginia, hospital early Wednesday morning. Another man, the alleged shooter, is in custody.

VCU and Richmond Police responded to a call that came in at about 12:04 a.m. about shots fired inside VCU Medical Center North Hospital.

A fight broke out between two men resulting in one shooting the other, police said.

A lockdown at the hospital was lifted and no other injuries were reported. Police said no patients were in danger and there was no indication that patients were involved, according to ABC affiliate WRIC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

