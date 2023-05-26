Suspect arrested after attempted firebombing in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Residents in the Ridgewood section of Queens were left shaken Thursday morning after a loud explosion erupted from the roof of a residential building.

Police say the incident appeared to be an attempted firebombing.

Officers responded to the call on Linden Street and Onderdonk, where they found an exploded 2-liter bottle of Pepsi.

They also found a bottle of Drain-O nearby the location.

The NYPD says it has video footage of the firebomber making the concoction, which they say was hurled onto the roof.

One person, Angel Colon, 35, was taken into custody and charged in relation to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.