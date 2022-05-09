Manhunt underway after 2 women shot in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11830690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver accelerating, pinning the woman.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after two women were shot in Queens Monday morning, and police believe they know for whom they are searching.It all happened around 8:30 a.m. on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood.Few details have been released, but police say the suspect shot a 51-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend, in the head.A 48-year-old woman, believed to be the first victim's neighbor, was shot in the abdomen and shoulder.One victim was found inside the home, while the second was shot outside.They are both in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital.The suspect fled the scene, but police believe they know his identity.This is breaking news, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.----------