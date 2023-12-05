The mayor is set to discuss the migrant crisis during his trip to D.C.

Lawmakers, advocates for homeless rally to defend Right to Shelter law in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers and advocates for the homeless turned out for a rally in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday to defend the Right to Shelter law.

The NY SANE coalition, Legal Aid Society and others oppose Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempt to dismantle the decades-old law.

Leaders want to suspend the Right to Shelter laws as the city struggles to house asylum seekers.

Homeless advocates say thousands of New Yorkers will be denied shelter as a result and New Yorkers will start to see more encampments on the streets as the weather gets colder.

The group is calling on both the mayor and the governor to use a variety of resources to provide safe shelter to all who need it and move homeless New Yorkers into permanent housing as quickly as possible.

Adams is planning another trip to Washington, D.C., on Thursday for meetings on the migrant crisis. It's the first time he will be in the nation's capital since he canceled his meetings the day the FBI raided the home of his campaign's chief fundraiser, who no longer works in that position.

Meanwhile, city Comptroller Brad Lander restricted Adams' power to grant emergency contracts on the migrant crisis. Some elected officials have criticized the administration's emergency spending decisions.

The UFT launched a petition calling on the mayor to halt the city's 60-day limit for migrant families staying at emergency shelters.

