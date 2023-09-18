New York City goes back to court over the migrant crisis on Monday for a hearing.

New York City back in court over 'Right to Shelter' law amid migrant crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City goes back to court over the migrant crisis on Monday for a hearing in a lawsuit over the mayor's effort to limit the long-standing "Right to Shelter" law.

The city was sued by homeless rights groups over the change in policy, which Mayor Eric Adams argues is necessary because the city is out of space to house asylum seekers.

Adams has already ordered all city agencies to cut 5% from their budgets by November to help pay for the crisis.

"If we dont' receive help from the federal government and additional help from the state governement, then this is going to come from somewhere and it's going to hurt low-income New Yorkers," Adams said in a televised interview over the weekend.

To put New York's migrant crisis in perspective, over on the west coast, 2,000 asylum seekers have been bused into San Diego, that has a population of 1.3 million people, over the past four days.

Local leaders there have responded by calling it a disaster, saying every emergency room is at capacity in San Diego County and its homeless shelters are full.

Compare that to New York where more than 113,000 migrants have arrived so far. That means New York has experienced San Diego's so-called "disaster" scenario, on average, every week since the spring of 2022.

ALSO READ | Man convicted of murdering his wife in 2019 wants conviction overturned

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.