24-year-old inmate dies inside of Rikers Island; Investigation underway

The New York City Department of Correction says 24-year-old Esias Johnson, a person in custody at the Anna M. Ross Center on Rikers Island died around 9:45 a.m.
They say an officer conducting a tour discovered Johnson unresponsive and alerted medical staff. Johnson was pronounced dead.
RELATED | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
The cause of his death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
ALSO READ | Out-of-towner saved by New Jersey farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
"The circumstances surrounding this death will receive a full investigation. We have been in touch with Esias Johnson's next of kin, and extend our deepest condolences," said DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.
Johnson was placed in custody on August 7, 2021. He was being held on fugitive arrest warrant and charged with menacing.
His death makes him the ninth inmate to die inside of Rikers Island so far this year.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip