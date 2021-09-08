24-year-old inmate dies inside of Rikers Island; Investigation underway

By Eyewitness News
RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate on Rikers Island died on Tuesday.

The New York City Department of Correction says 24-year-old Esias Johnson, a person in custody at the Anna M. Ross Center on Rikers Island died around 9:45 a.m.

They say an officer conducting a tour discovered Johnson unresponsive and alerted medical staff. Johnson was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"The circumstances surrounding this death will receive a full investigation. We have been in touch with Esias Johnson's next of kin, and extend our deepest condolences," said DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.

Johnson was placed in custody on August 7, 2021. He was being held on fugitive arrest warrant and charged with menacing.

His death makes him the ninth inmate to die inside of Rikers Island so far this year.


