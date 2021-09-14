7 on your side investigation

Rikers Island: Mayor unveils emergency plan to address overcrowding, staffing issues

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: Mayor unveils Rikers plan

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled details Tuesday of what he called an "emergency" plan to address ongoing overcrowding, staffing problems and violence at Rikers Island.

The announcement came one day after lawmakers came away from a tour of the jail complex using words like "inhumane" and "horrific," and a week after a 7 On Your Side Investigation found an increase in violence taking place inside.

"We are going to use emergency orders to make some very intense changes in the situation," de Blasio said as he announced the plan.

The Emergency Rikers Relief Plan includes the following:

*Hiring contractors to repair broken doors, do cleaning work, etc.

*Using NYPD officers to staff courtrooms, freeing up DOC officers to return to Rikers

*Stepping up efforts to account for DOC staff members who are absent without leave

*Speeding up intake processes to reduce overcrowding

*Expanding medical evaluation capacity by reopening two previously closed clinics

RELATED | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
EMBED More News Videos

Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.



Monday's tour of the complex resulted in shocked reactions from state and local lawmakers.

"It is a nightmare, a nightmare back there," state Senator Jabari Brisport said.

One lawmaker said dogs in kennels are treated better than the 6,000 inmates.

"What we saw today was horrific," Assembly member Zohran Mamdani said.



The lawmakers and officials pleaded for prosecutors not to send any new inmates to the jail and for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a new bill that could let up to 1,000 inmates go who are inside on technical and parole violations.

Our 7 On Your Side investigation showed the number of inmates is up, while the amount of officers is down due to retirements and resignations.

Most people who toured the complex, along with the union president, called on the mayor to take action.

More 7 On Your Side | Despite Census numbers, COVID pandemic exodus continues in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

The Census highlighted New York City's booming population over the past decade, but it doesn't take into account those who have fled the city during the pandemic.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityrikers islandinmatesjail7 on your side investigationcorrection officerrikers island
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Lawmakers tour Rikers Island, call conditions inside 'inhumane'
20 years later: Are tall buildings safer after 9/11?
Rikers officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
Despite Census numbers, pandemic exodus continues in NYC
TOP STORIES
Officer hurt in domestic incident, husband in custody after shooting
NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate
Broadway's back! 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton' among returning blockbusters
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
COVID News: 1,200 deaths a day from coronavirus in US
Man punches 77-year-old Queens woman in face, steals purse and Bible
Powerful storm brings down trees, poles in NJ
Show More
Woman traumatized after man kicks her down NYC subway escalator
LI mom desperately searching for daughter who disappeared on road trip
Met Gala returns with star power after pandemic delay
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
AccuWeather: Stray PM shower
More TOP STORIES News