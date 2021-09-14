Rikers Island: Mayor unveils emergency plan to address overcrowding, staffing issues

The announcement came one day after lawmakers came away from a tour of the jail complex using words like "inhumane" and "horrific," and a week after a 7 On Your Side Investigation found an increase in violence taking place inside.
"We are going to use emergency orders to make some very intense changes in the situation," de Blasio said as he announced the plan.
The Emergency Rikers Relief Plan includes the following:
*Hiring contractors to repair broken doors, do cleaning work, etc.
*Using NYPD officers to staff courtrooms, freeing up DOC officers to return to Rikers
*Stepping up efforts to account for DOC staff members who are absent without leave
*Speeding up intake processes to reduce overcrowding
*Expanding medical evaluation capacity by reopening two previously closed clinics
Monday's tour of the complex resulted in shocked reactions from state and local lawmakers.
"It is a nightmare, a nightmare back there," state Senator Jabari Brisport said.
One lawmaker said dogs in kennels are treated better than the 6,000 inmates.
"What we saw today was horrific," Assembly member Zohran Mamdani said.
The lawmakers and officials pleaded for prosecutors not to send any new inmates to the jail and for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a new bill that could let up to 1,000 inmates go who are inside on technical and parole violations.
Our 7 On Your Side investigation showed the number of inmates is up, while the amount of officers is down due to retirements and resignations.
Most people who toured the complex, along with the union president, called on the mayor to take action.
