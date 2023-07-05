Nassau County launches rip current safety initiative at beaches

NICKERSON BEACH PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County officials announced a new rip current safety initiative at beaches throughout the county.

Amid warnings for recent shark bites off Long Island beaches, officials want beachgoers to know about other dangerous threats.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Wednesday declared it Rip Current Awareness Month.

It can be tiring to fight a rip current and one safety tip is not to fight it -- swim parallel to the shoreline.

Also make sure to swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to the signage.

"Your changes of being bit by a shark are one in a million, maybe more, but your chances of getting caught in a rip current are much much more probable, so we have to know how to negotiate our way out of rip currents," Blakeman said.

Blakeman was joined by a mother who lost her daughter to a rip current four years ago.

"My daughter Alexandra who was our heart whom we lost four years ago to a rip current, an unsuspecting rip current, and she had absolutely no idea what to do in a rip current," Josephine de Moura said.

Now de Moura has made it her mission to educate the public about rip currents. She said it is what her daughter would have wanted.

So far this year, more than 60 people nationwide have died from rip currents.

ALSO READ | Boy safe after car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old inside

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.