'Rise Up NYC' summer concert series kicks off in Brooklyn

The 'Rise Up NYC' summer concert series kicked off in Brooklyn Wednesday night. Joe Torres was there with more on the show.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A new summer concert series kicked off in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

'Rise Up NYC' is a concert series that will provide 10 free community concerts that will be performed across all five boroughs this summer.

The first of 10 was held at Wingate Park in East Flatbush, where gospel singers 'Mary Mary' fired up the crowd.

City leaders designed the 10 community concerts for New Yorkers to reconnect as America's largest city emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a gathering that it going to be mostly of older people, but it's just unity and power and love," Bedford Stuyvesant resident Sharon Boone said. "It's just joy and good to be out. I'm so happy."

"It's a good outlet. It's a diversion from all the chaos that we are going through, the stresses, the changes. People can't go through changes," East New York resident Elisa Byar said.

Local artists will perform at the concerts located in venues surrounded by mom-and-pop shops and small businesses.

Organizers hope the spectators will visit and support those nearby merchants.

Lastly, the concerts provide a safe, trouble-free entertainment option for young New Yorkers.

"To get out of the house, see a little performance, dance," East Flatbush resident Sade Cain said. "Have fun, have a good time ... and stay out of trouble."

The last concert is scheduled for September 12 in Times Square.

See below for a complete rundown of dates, locations and performers.

Wingate Park, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Avenue Between Winthrop Street and Rutland Road

- Wednesday, July 27

- Thursday, July 28

- Friday, July 29

Roy Wilkins Park, Queens

Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard

- Saturday, August 13

- Sunday, August 14

St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan

135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue

- Saturday, August 20

- Sunday, August 21

Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island

Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

- Thursday, September 1

Orchard Beach, Bronx

One Orchard Beach Road

- Thursday, September 8

Times Square, Manhattan

Broadway Between 47th Street and 50th Street

- Monday, September 12

