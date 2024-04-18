Free bird walks in Riverside Park as start of peak migration season begins

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It may not feel like it, but it is spring, and that means more birds will be passing through New York City's parks and green spaces.

Regardless of where their final destination may be, places like Riverside Park are crucial to dozens of bird species this time of year.

For aspiring birdwatchers, there are a number of hotspots across the city to choose from, including Riverside Park, to take in the sights.

Marcus Caceres, co-founder of Riverside Park Conservancy Birding Club, leads free walks at the park and looks forward to the flocks stopping by New York City every year.

"This is probably one of my favorite times of the year because everything is changing," he said. "After like hundreds of walks and you haven't found it and then you spot it that one time, it's really joyous and gives me a sense of fulfillment."

For birds making treks that can span thousands of miles, New York City is an essential stop during their travel.

"Birds are able to find shelter in them. They're able to forage for food, whether that's insects or seeds," said Merritt Birnbaum, President of the Riverside Park Conservancy.

