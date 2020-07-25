Teen critical after stabbing following car crash in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after teenager was stabbed in the head and critically injured in what could have been a road rage incident.The 19-year-old was stabbed on 4th Avenue near 60th Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.The incident is believed to have started as a car crash between the victim and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him.The victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Witnesses say the victim and the suspect got out of their vehicles to exchange paperwork after a minor crash when the situation escalated out of control.Authorities are looking for the man who left the scene in a white sedan.----------