Sketch of robber who broke into sleeping woman's Greenwich Village apartment, demanded sex act

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying attack and robbery in Manhattan.
The NYPD released a sketch of the man they say broke into a sleeping woman's apartment in Greenwich Village.
It happened on Friday, January 22 at 12:35 a.m. near 8th Avenue and West 4th Street.
When the 31-year-old victim woke up he demanded cash.
She gave him $600 and that's when he demanded a sex act.
During the struggle, the money was torn in half, and he took off with the torn cash.
The victim suffered a bruise to her arm but refused medical attention.
The attacker was wearing a red cloth mask and a dark-color baseball cap that said BRONX in white lettering. He was wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
